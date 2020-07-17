Philippines to allow some foreigners to enter country from August

MANILA, July 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ coronavirus task force has approved the entry of foreign nationals holding long-term visas starting from August, the presidential spokesman said on Friday.

Foreigners with valid and existing visas would need to undergo quarantine upon arrival, said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Bureau of Immigration banned the entry of foreigners into the country in March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The Southeast Asian country has reported 61,266 cases of the virus and 1,643 related deaths. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)