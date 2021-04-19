Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas,

“The benefit outweighs the risk. Only a small percentage of the population had these adverse effects for AstraZeneca,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference, referring to the countries where blood clots were reported. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

