RPT-Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson’s unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.

The trials could begin in the next few weeks, FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing.

The FDA is still evaluating the late-stage trial applications of Sinovac and Clover, Domingo said. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)