Philippine reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in 4 weeks

MANILA, May 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 8,748 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its highest single-day increase this month.

Its health ministry said areas outside the capital region, the epicentre, have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases as well as an increase in usage of healthcare facilities. Deaths rose by 187 on Friday to 20,566 overall. The Philippines has recorded 1.2 million coronavirus cases.