Healthcare

Philippines detects first local transmission of Delta variant

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines has detected its first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, the health ministry said on Friday.

Of the 16 new COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant, 11 were tagged as locally acquired cases, health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

The variant, first detected in India, has been blamed as the key factor for a surge in cases in neigbouring countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies

