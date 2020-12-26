Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Philippines extends ban on flights from U.K. to avoid new COVID-19 variant

By Reuters Staff

MANILA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday extended a ban on flights from the United Kingdom by another two weeks to mid-January in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

He also ordered a 14-day quarantine for passengers that came from or transited in the United Kingdom, and from countries where the more infectious COVID-19 variant was detected, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

