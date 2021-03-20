Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Saturday recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections, the second straight day that the country posted a record high in daily reported cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 656,056 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,930, after 30 more were recorded on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian nation is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, delaying the further reopening of its pandemic-stricken economy.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up