MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 8,019 new coronavirus infections, registering a record daily increase in cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a fresh high in daily cases in the past four days. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)