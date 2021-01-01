Philippines to ban U.S. travellers from Jan. 3

MANILA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Philippines will prohibit the entry of foreign travellers from the United States effective Jan. 3, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said on Friday, after the more infectious new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Florida.

The travel ban, until Jan. 15, covers those who have been to the United States within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

The measure expands the travel restriction that Manila announced on Tuesday, which initially covered passengers from 19 countries and territories and took effect from midnight of Dec. 29. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)