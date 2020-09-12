Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

REFILE-Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily toll

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix spelling in first paragraph)

MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 186 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, a new daily record and the highest single-day fatality rate recorded so far in Southeast Asia.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 4,292, while confirmed cases rose by 4,935 to 257,863. The Philippines has the most COVID-19 infections in the region. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kim Coghill)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up