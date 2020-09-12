REFILE-Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily toll

(Corrects to fix spelling in first paragraph)

MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 186 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, a new daily record and the highest single-day fatality rate recorded so far in Southeast Asia.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 4,292, while confirmed cases rose by 4,935 to 257,863. The Philippines has the most COVID-19 infections in the region. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kim Coghill)