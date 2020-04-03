Italy's Pirelli scraps dividend, cuts 2020 forecasts due to virus

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it was scrapping its 2019 dividend and cutting forecasts for this year, in response to the deterioration of global economic outlook following the new coronavirus outbreak.

The group said it now forecasts a margin on this year’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax of between 14% and 15%, versus a previous guidance of around 17%.

Pirelli said its board would evaluate whether to call another shareholders’ meeting in the second half of this year, to propose the eventual distribution of reserves.