Coronavirus not expected to disrupt U.S. planting season -Iowa official

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The global coronavirus pandemic is not expected to disrupt or delay the U.S. spring planting season for farmers, even as the virus spreads across the United States, said Iowa’s agriculture secretary on Friday.

The spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 252,700 people and killed 10,451, has roiled business and hampered daily life, with no end in sight. New York and California officials have ordered all non-essential workers to stay home.

“As long as our workforce holds up, we’re going to have a largely normal spring,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig told Reuters.

About 1.3% of people in the United States work directly on farms, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Diane Craft)