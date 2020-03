March 19 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech said on Thursday it has suspended all shareholder returns as it focuses on preserving cash during the global coronavirus crisis that has particularly hurt its sports business.

Playtech, which operates in the sports betting and virtual sports space, said the delay of major sporting events around the world have “significantly” affected the company. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)