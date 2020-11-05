Swedish PM self-isolating after a contact met with Covid-19 case

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sweden’ prime minister, Stefan Lofven, said on Thursday he was self-isolating after he found out that a person close to him had met someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.

Lofven said the person close to him, who was not identified, had tested negative but that on medical advice, he and his wife would self-isolate.

“I am distance-working. We feel fine and do not have any symptoms,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

He said he and his wife would take a coronavirus test as quickly as possible. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)