Russian low-cost carrier Pobeda cuts frequency of flights to Italy as demand falls

March 3 (Reuters) - Russian low-cost carrier Pobeda, a subsidiary of the country’s largest airline Aeroflot, said on Tuesday it will reduce the frequency of its flights to Italy until May due to falling demand.

* Pobeda will cut the frequency of its flights from Moscow to Bergamo, Rome, Rimini, Pisa and Treviso until the end of April, while keeping all routes

* The frequency of Pobeda’s flights to Italy was reduced by 39% in March-April, the carrier said in a statement

* Its parent company Aeroflot has seen demand falling due to coronavirus and can reduce flights to Italy, the carrier’s executives said at a conference call earlier on Tuesday

* Aeroflot has seen single to double digit fall in bookings in March, depending on the route, significantly below last year’s level, its head of revenue management Ivan Batanov said

* Russia has reported six cases of the virus, which originated in China, no deaths (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by David Evans)