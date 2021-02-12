Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

Poland raises upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine to 65

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Staff member handles AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in storage at Region Hovedstaden's Vaccine Center, Copenhagen, Denmark February 11, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is raising the maximum age limit for people receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to 65, the minister in charge of the vaccination programme said on Friday.

The country had previously said that the vaccine would be used for people aged 18-60.

“The medical council accepted guidelines saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for people aged 18-65,” Michal Dworczy told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program III.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up