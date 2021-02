WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Poland will use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged 18-60, the Polish prime minister’s top aide Michal Dworczyk said on Tuesday, following a recommendation from the country’s medical council.

