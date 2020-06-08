Financials
June 8, 2020 / 9:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poles could save up to 1 bln zloty thanks to loan repayment holiday-Deputy PM

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - The postponement of Polish consumers’ loan repayments agreed with banks after new legislation was introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic could save them up to 1 billion zlotys ($255 million) combined, the deputy prime minister said on Monday.

“The relief for the beneficiaries should not exceed 1 billion zloty... We think that this is bearable for the (banking) sector,” Jadwiga Emilewicz told a news conference.

The new legislation assumes people who lost the ability to repay loans due to the pandemic could ask for some loan payments to be deferred. ($1 = 3.9197 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

