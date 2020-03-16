Polish banks to let customers delay repayments

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Polish banks have offered to temporarily freeze loan payments for their customers and provide quickly available credit to help them operate at a time when the economy faces risks due to the coronavirus outbreak, a bank lobby said on Monday.

Poland has closed borders, schools and other public places and advised people to stay at home in an emergency plan to curb the virus, which has killed three and infected 150 in the country.

“The pandemic may trigger consequences which are difficult to predict for the financial situation of borrowers - the banks’ clients,” the Polish Banks Association said in a statement.

It said that bank customers will be able to suspend paying back their loans and mortgages for three months. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)