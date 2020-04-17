Polish regulator tells banks to cap and delay bonus payments

WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - The Polish financial market regulator has told banks and insurance companies to cap and delay bonus payments for their employees in order to strengthen their capital base, it said on Friday.

Polish banks are under pressure because of the drastic reduction in economic activity since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. On top of that the central bank cut interest rates by 100 basis points in March and April.

Bank Handlowy said on Friday that the cut will diminish its 2020 net interest income to 100-130 million zlotys.

“The supervisory authority expects banks and insurance companies to adopt a conservative approach to paying out variable remuneration components,” regulator KNF said on its twitter account.

“The supervisor reiterates the importance of banks and insurance companies maintaining a solid capital base in order to be able to respond effectively to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The regulator also proposed delaying bonus payments that are due to be paid this year, and suggested that a significant share of these bonuses should be paid in “capital instruments”.

According to recruitment agency Hays Poland, salaries in Polish banks vary from 2,900 zlotys to 27,000 zlotys after taxes, depending on the position. Most Poles earn around 2,000 zloty after taxes.

Polish banking sector lobby ZBP had no immediate comment.

Some banks have already paid out 2019 bonuses.