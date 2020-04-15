Poland to up public debt to stimulate economy amidst coronavirus -PM

WARSAW, April 15 (Reuters) - Poland will increase its public debt to bolster its coronavirus-hit economy, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

“We will definitely increase public debt, because today’s state budget and public debt are the main tools to stimulate the economy,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

He gave no details.

Poland had announced a balanced budget plan for 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak and has since released a fiscal stimulus package to help the Polish economy weather the pandemic. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Alan Charlish, Writing by Joanna Plucinska)