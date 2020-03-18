Poland's c.bank sees no recession in 2020 despite coronavirus

WARSAW, March 18 (Reuters) - Polish economic growth may slow to 1.6-1.7% in the worst case scenario, but there is no threat of a recession this year, even with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, also present at the joint news conference, said the state budget, which was supposed to be balanced for 2020, could incur a deficit. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Editing by Joanna Plucinska)