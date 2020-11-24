Poland's coronavirus cases exceed 900,000

FILE PHOTO: A man in protective suit checks a man's temperature amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s total number of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 900,000 on Tuesday, the health ministry said as it added cases not previously included in official statistics.

Some 10,139 new COVID-19 cases and 540 related deaths were reported on Tuesday. The number of new infections was roughly half compared with the 24-hour periods of previous days, but the total number jumped to 909,066 from 876,333 the day before.

“Today, the total number of cases includes around 22,000 which have not been reported before,” a ministry statement said, referring to discrepancies between numbers recorded by central and by local authorities which had now been resolved.