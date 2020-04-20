Polish c.bank head says may increase bank financing further

WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank has supported banks with actions worth almost 100 billion zloty ($24 billion) to fight the coronavirus epidemic but it may still increase its financing, governor Adam Glapinski said in an article on Monday.

“So by now the National Bank of Poland has provided banks with sufficient funds to counteract the effects of the epidemic, and it is even possible to increase the scale of this financing several fold,” he wrote in Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

Glapinski also said recent zloty weakness was caused by external factors and the Polish currency was now stable despite two 50 basis point rate cuts that have brought the cost of money to an all-time low of 0.5% from 1.5%.

The zloty was quoted at 4.5254 per euro in early Monday trade, while before the outbreak of the coronavirus in Poland the common currency was worth around 4.3 zloty.

The central bank has also cut its reserve requirement rate to 0.5% effective from April-end, and conducts regular auctions at which it buys treasury debt on secondary market.

When it last cut rates earlier this month, Glapinski said the central bank will do whatever is needed to overcome the crisis quickly.

The number of infected people in Poland rose to 9,287 while 360 people have died so far.