Polish c.bank says will continue to provide liquidity

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank said on Wednesday it would continue to provide the banking sector with liquidity and buy treasury debt and other state-guaranteed papers on the secondary market to ease the negative impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The bank also said that it cut rates earlier on Wednesday as it sees a risk that inflation may fall below target within monetary policy horizon. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)