UPDATE 2-Poland should keep rates low for as long as needed -c.banker

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Poland should continue using non-standard measures for as long as necessary while keeping rates low to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus, central banker Cezary Kochalski told state-run news agency PAP on Tuesday.

The central bank has cut rates twice in the space of a month, with the benchmark rate now at 0.5%.

It has announced large-scale treasury bond purchases and long-term refinancing operations and said it will do whatever is needed to limit the economic impact of the outbreak.

“In the current situation, expecting inflation to fall below the inflation target over the monetary policy transmission horizon, the central bank should keep interest rates low and take other non-standard measures as long as they are needed,” Kochalski said.

“The (Monetary Policy) Council still has room for further cuts, although less and less,” he added.

His comments came after fellow rate-setter Lukasz Hardt wrote in an article published on Tuesday that the central bank should bring a gradual halt to bond purchases after the coronavirus epidemic subsides.

“After the pandemic is over, bond purchases by the central bank should be gradually halted,” Hardt wrote on web portal “Wszystko co najwazniejsze” (Everything That is Most Important).

Hardt, one of the few hawks on the rate-setting panel, also said that fiscal policies are key in fighting the coronavirus and that he welcomes the government’s rescue package.

To help companies and save jobs, the government launched a rescue package worth more than 300 billion zlotys ($72 billion).

Polish government officials signalled on Tuesday that next week the country will start to ease some of the restrictions it launched to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 7,049 people and killed 251 in the country.

Pawel Borys, the head of state-owned investment fund PFR, was quoted as saying on Tuesday that the Polish economy may shrink by 10% in the second quarter.

Another rate setter, the dovish Eryk Lon, wrote that the central bank could expand its actions to fight the crisis by offering to purchase corporate bonds and to provide loans to companies.

The bank “could be for example providing loans directly to Polish companies, especially small and medium ones,” Lon wrote in an article published on the website of Catholic radio station Radio Maryja. ($1 = 4.1656 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish Editing by David Goodman/Mark Heinrich)