FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask visits a relatives' grave before All Saints Day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a cemetery in Warsaw, Poland October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Cemeteries will be closed on All Saints Day on Sunday, as well as on Saturday and Monday, due to surging COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

On Friday Poland reported a fourth consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases, with 21,629 new infections.