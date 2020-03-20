Polish c.bank to offer to buy back bonds worth 10 bln zlotys on Monday

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank will conduct another tender to buy treasury bonds worth up to 10 billion zloty on Monday, the central bank said on Friday, after holding the first tender this week to support the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Poland’s central bank bought bonds from banks worth a total 2.66 billion zloty ($627.02 million) at a Thursday tender at which it offered to buy back bonds worth 10 billion zloty, state news agency PAP said, quoting Bloomberg data. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund Blair)