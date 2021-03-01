Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

WARSAW, March 1 (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, his aide Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.

“At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the president also raised the question of Polish-Chinese cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including the possibility of purchasing vaccines produced in China by Poland,” PAP quoted Szczerski as saying.