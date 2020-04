WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Head of Staff at Prime Minister’s Chancellery Michal Dworczyk said he hoped that the ruling coalition led by nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party will remain intact, despite tensions over whether to hold presidential elections in May.

“I hope that we will continue our cooperation within the (ruling) camp,” Dworczyk told televised briefing on Friday. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)