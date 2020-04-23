Poland to require notification of takeovers by investors from outside EU

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - The Polish government will have to be notified of any planned takeovers of Polish companies by investors from outside the EU, Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said on Thursday.

Emilewicz, who also serves as development minister, said the new proposals regarding takeovers would not include specific regulations regarding listed companies.

The government has said it would introduce legislation to help protect Polish companies facing difficulties due to the coronavirus.