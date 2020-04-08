Bonds News
April 8, 2020 / 12:51 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Poland to spend 100 bln zlotys to help companies save jobs

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - Poland will spend over 100 billion zlotys ($23.99 billion) to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Wednesday, in a move he hopes will save up to 5 million jobs.

“We are at war to save jobs,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

The spending brings total support for the Polish economy to 320-330 billion zlotys, Morawiecki said. ($1 = 4.1682 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; writing by Alan Charlish)

