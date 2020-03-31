Poland taps local market with debt worth up to $9 bln in Apr

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Polish Finance Ministry will tap local market in April with treasury bills and bonds worth 18-38 billion zlotys ($4.34-9.16 billion) in total, as the country has to gather cash on measures aimed at supporting the economy in pandemic time.

Poland’s parliament is debating on Tuesday on a rescue-package for the economy, that will cost the state budget at least 75 billion zlotys.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it plans two bond tenders next month worth 9-17 billion zlotys. On top of that it plans four tenders of treasury bills worth 9-21 billion zlotys in total. ($1 = 4.1470 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz)