Healthcare
March 31, 2020 / 1:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland taps local market with debt worth up to $9 bln in Apr

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Polish Finance Ministry will tap local market in April with treasury bills and bonds worth 18-38 billion zlotys ($4.34-9.16 billion) in total, as the country has to gather cash on measures aimed at supporting the economy in pandemic time.

Poland’s parliament is debating on Tuesday on a rescue-package for the economy, that will cost the state budget at least 75 billion zlotys.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it plans two bond tenders next month worth 9-17 billion zlotys. On top of that it plans four tenders of treasury bills worth 9-21 billion zlotys in total. ($1 = 4.1470 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below