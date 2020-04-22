Polish state fund to start bond issues soon - CEO

WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - The Polish state fund PFR will start its first bond issues in the next few days as part of a 100 billion zloty plan that aims to help companies plunged into crisis by the coronavirus outbreak, its chief executive said.

“We plan to start ... in the coming days,” Pawel Borys told a video conference on Wednesday, adding PFR may also participate in share issues to help some companies successfully place the issues. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper. Editing by Jane Merriman)