UPDATE 1-Poland hikes debt supply offer up to $9 bln in April

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Poland sharply hiked its debt supply offer in April with treasury bills and bonds worth 18-38 billion zlotys ($4.34-9.16 billion) in total, as it gathers cash for measures to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland’s parliament was debating on Tuesday a rescue package for the economy, that will cost the state at least 75 billion zlotys.

“Due to the stimulation package announced by the prime minister, the finance ministry is increasing bond issues on the primary market,” said Mariusz Zarod from Quercus investment fund.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it plans two bond tenders next month worth 9-17 billion zlotys.

On top of that, it plans four tenders of treasury bills worth 9-21 billion zlotys in total.

That is much more than the 6.8 billion zloty of bonds and bills sold at tenders in March, as Poland braces for a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

The ministry also said that due to the changing market situation it cannot release full-quarter debt supply information, as it had done until recently. Some economists have said that 2020 borrowing needs may exceed 150 billion zloty.

As of Tuesday, 2,132 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the country of 38 million, while 31 people had died, according to the health ministry.