WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland is introducing a new programme to help the economy withstand the hit from the coronavirus pandemic worth 35 billion to 40 billion zlotys ($9.33 billion to $10.67 billion), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. ($1 = 3.7495 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)