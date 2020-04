WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Poland will start easing restrictions on its economy from April 19, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday.

“From the 19th we will slowly start unfreezing the economy,” he told Polish private radio station RMF FM. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Agnieszka Barteczko, Writing by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Andrew Heavens)