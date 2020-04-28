UPDATE 1-Poland expects its economy to shrink 3.4% in 2020 -source

(Adds additional data, quote and background)

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy will shrink by 3.4% percent this year while the government deficit will rise to 8.4% of gross domestic product as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a forecast in a report for the EU, a government source said.

Public debt is set to rise to 55.2% of gross domestic product from 46% last year, the source also said, confirming the news carried by the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

“Exports will contract by 7%, imports by 9.7%, while investments will rise by 4.3%” the source said, quoting data from the document that is being discussed by the government.

EU member states are required to lay out their fiscal plans for the next three years every April, with those that have not yet joined the euro - such as Poland - spelling out convergence steps including extra detail on monetary policy.

Earlier government forecasters had expected this year’s recession at 1.0-4.5% due to the pandemic that has already killed 570 people in the country of 38 million and hit thousands of businesses, prompting layoffs.

Poland, the biggest post-communist EU member, has introduced a package to support the economy that the government says is worth more than 300 billion zloty ($72 billion), part of which will comprise direct government spending.

The government plans to amend the 2020 state budget in June to reflect increased spending - such a move would also cause the government deficit, seen previously at around 1.2% of GDP, to rise.

According to a Reuters poll, Poland’s economy is expected to contract 3.6% this year. ($1 = 4.1735 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski, Editing by Joanna Plucinska and Nick Macfie)