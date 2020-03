WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Poland does not plan to change the date of the May 10 presidential elections due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

“Today there are no plans to move presidential elections. There is no necessity to do so,” Morawiecki told a news conference. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Joanna Plucinska)