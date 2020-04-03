Poland's ruling coalition partner to vote against election via post

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - A partner in Poland’s ruling government coalition, Porozumienie, will vote against a plan to conduct May 10 presidential election via post, a spokeswoman for the party said on Friday

“We will vote against the proposal,” Magdalena Sroka, who is also a member of Porozumienie, told Reuters.

Porozumienie, which has 18 members, belongs to the coalition led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, giving PiS a majority in the 460-seat lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)