Polish GDP could fall around 1% in 2020 -deputy PM

WARSAW, April 21 (Reuters) - Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP) could shrink by around 1% in 2020 while unemployment may touch double-digits, Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said, as the coronavirus hammers what had been one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies.

Poland’s economy has been floored by the coronavirus, with lockdown measures that have shut schools, cinemas and shopping centres and brought the country to a virtual standstill.

A Reuters poll showed that economists expect gross domestic product to fall by 3.5% in 2020. In comments published on Tuesday, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski told the Financial Times that he expected the Polish economy to shrink by 4-4.5% in 2020.

“In effect we estimate that the level of production in 2020 will be 4.2% lower than it would have been without the disturbances, which means a fall in GDP in 2020 of around 1%,” Emilewicz, who serves as development minister, said.

“We assume that normalisation should start in mid-June. This is the base-case scenario, quite optimistic.”

Poland started to ease restrictions on Monday, reopening parks and forests and easing limits on the number of people in shops.

“Unfreezing the economy must go hand in hand with care for the health and safety of Poles... the dates will depend on how the next steps will increase the number of cases,” Emilewicz said.

UNEMPLOYMENT

In common with its central European neighbours, Poland had been enjoying a period of record-low unemployment before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started, if we can use such a word, from a very favourable base for this situation,” Emilewicz said.

“We say that it (unemployment) may even reach 10% by the end of the year, but it is very difficult to predict the economic impact of this crisis.”

Poland’s registered unemployment rate was 5.5% in February, according to statistics office data.

Consultancy McKinsey has said unemployment in Europe could nearly double in the coming months, with up to 59 million jobs at risk from permanent cutbacks as well as reductions in pay and hours because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emilewicz said she was working on a proposal for unemployment benefit to rise to about half the minimum wage rather than the current figure of around 780 zlotys due to the increased number of unemployed people.

Poland’s minimum wage currently stands at 2,600 zlotys.

Earlier in April, the government said it would beef up its rescue package to up to 330 billion zlotys. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; editing by Nick Macfie)