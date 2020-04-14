Poland's power consumption declined 3.95% in March amid coronavirus measures

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s power grid operator PSE said on Tuesday that electricity consumption fell by 3.95% year-on-year to 14.16 TWh in March, when the government launched a number of restrictions on public life to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2019 power consumption in Poland fell by 0.9%.

PSE also said that in the January-March period power consumption fell by 2.09%, while power generation declined 4.56% to 40.76 TWh, most of which was produced from thermal-coal and lignite fuelled power stations.

The data showed that power generation in thermal coal and lignite fuelled power plants dropped by 6.4% and 16.8% respectively in the first three months of the year, while gas-fuelled plants and wind farms production rose 26.6% and 10.9% respectively.

As of Tuesday, Poland had reported 7,049 confirmed cases of infection, with 251 deaths. The health minister said the virus would have spread faster if the government had not told citizens to stay at home, closed borders, schools and non-essential shops. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mike Harrison)