Poland's power grid operator ready to isolate key workers

WARSAW, March 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s power grid operator PSE said is prepared, if needed, to isolate some of its key employees directly responsible for uninterrupted electricity flows as part of its coronavirus emergency plan, its said on Wednesday.

PSE’s major control room operates 24 hours a day in a bunker 20km south of Warsaw.

“We treat the epidemic threat seriously,” PSE Chief Executive Eryk Klossowski was quoted as saying in a statement.

PSE has secured indispensable equipment and conditions that would allow some selected employees to work without the need to leave their workplace, the company said without providing further detail.

“It is difficult to state if and when this would be implemented, but the operator ... has to be prepared for any scenario,” a PSE spokeswoman said.

PSE has also asked most of its office workers to work from home and separated its key units so employees do not meet and mix with back-office workers.

People from outside PSE can enter its key premises only with the CEO’s approval.

The level of security, especially regarding employee movement within PSE premises, is analogous to the level that is launched during a high terrorist threat, the operator said.

Coronavirus has infected more than 900 and killed 12 in Poland. The country has closed its borders, shut schools and public places and told people they can leave their homes only if absolutely necessary. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by David Goodman)