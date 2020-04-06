Poland will amend budget in two to three months, finance minister says

WARSAW, April 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s 2020 budget may be amended in two or three months, at which point a decision will be made on how big the deficit will be, after measures to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus, finance minister Tadeusz Koscinski told Reuters.

Koscinski also called on the European Union to consider how to raise money to fight the coronavirus outside national budgets and how to use EU resources for this purpose.

“We do not need to amend the budget as a matter of urgency. The budget adopted by the parliament is balanced, we have low public debt and we have financed about 90% of this year’s borrowing needs,” he said in an interview.

The Polish parliament approved a 2020 budget with no deficit. However, efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic have slowed forced the state to allocate funds to fight the pandemic and help businesses and citizens, slowing the economy.

“I expect, however, that in two or three months the budget will need to be amended and then the decision will be made on how big this deficit will be,” said the finance minister.

“There is a question whether it is possible to immediately decide on a large deficit. And what if the recovery from the crisis is L-shaped rather than U-shaped. In this case, we cannot use all the ammunition we have at once,” he said.

Koscinski said that a recession in Poland this year is likely, and the government is preparing a second “anti-crisis shield” providing more proposals for medium and large companies.

Koscinski said that Poland supports the European Union’s efforts to fight the pandemic, but he warned that the burden of financing it should not fall only on national budgets.

He added that “there are already ideas on the table” on how to use the EU’s own resources and they should be used first.

“For example ... a tax on financial transactions, or a digital tax. We have to count this money first, and then reach for the resources of individual countries,” said Koscinski, who presented his proposals in a letter to EU institutions.

“The same applies to tax havens. A lot of money is transferred outside the country and goes to tax havens ... This money should remain with us and be used to fight the effects of coronavirus, including to help family businesses,” he added. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz;)