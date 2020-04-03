Poland sees food supplies stable after shortages seen earlier

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Polish food supplies have stabilised after temporary shortages faced at the start of March when the country reported its first cases of coronavirus, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Local media reported empty shelves in some shops at the start of March, when customers fearing the coronavirus decided to stockpile food. Since March 4 when the first infection was reported, the coronavirus has infected 3,149 Poles, killing 59 of them.

“After a sharp and fully understandable increase in shopping we could notice a temporary lack of some food products in shops. It was only an issue of logistics. The situation has soon returned to normal. Food supplies to shops are uninterrupted,” Agriculture Minister Jan Ardanowski said in a statement sent to Reuters.

He added that food production also is undisturbed and that Poland produces more food than it consumes. The ministry said however that it cannot provide details of current food export trends as the situation is dynamic.

Poland’s agri-food exports have been rising year on year for the past ten years. In 2019 it increased by almost 6% to around 31.4 billion euros and accounted for 13% of all Polish goods exports, according to data e-mailed by Institute of Agricultural and Food Economics.

“The industry has started to feel problems, which may deepen in the coming weeks. Exporters experience difficulties too,” said Lukasz Ambroziak from the Institute.

He pointed that apart from global transport and logistics restrictions, in the face of a crises many countries may tend to increase consumption of their own products and that food production plants may slow down or close, cutting demand for imports.

In general Germany is Poland’s biggest trade partner, while Italy is the biggest importer of Polish beef.

Last month Poland’s government signalled it wants to be able to set maximum prices and margins on selected goods, according to proposed legislation designed to combat the negative effects of coronavirus on the economy.