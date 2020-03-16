Poland's PKN lowers petrol prices amid virus fight

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest refiner, the state-run PKN Orlen said on Monday it would reduce fuel prices at its petrol stations due to lower oil prices and to help fight coronavirus spread.

“This is the effect of not only cheaper crude oil. Lower fuel prices would be beneficiary for people who have to use cars, including the military, police, firemen and doctors who are directly involved in fighting the epidemic,” PKN Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said in a statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)