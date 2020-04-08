Polish state fund to issue 100 bln zlotys in bonds to fight crisis

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - The Polish state fund PFR will issue bonds worth 100 billion zlotys in total to finance a programme aimed at helping firms plunged into crisis by the coronavirus outbreak, its chief executive, Pawel Borys, said on Wednesday.

“We will probably offer them to domestic investors, so the central bank’s role of maintaining liquidity will be important,” Borys told a news conference.

Poland’s central bank has already announced it will buy PFR-issued bonds from commercial banks. (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)