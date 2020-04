WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said the bank will do whatever is needed to overcome the economic crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Glapinski also said during a news conference that the state fund PFR may issue bonds - banks will be allowed to buy them, then the central bank may buy them from banks. (Reporting by Anna Koper, Agnieszka Barteczko, and Marcin Goclowski)