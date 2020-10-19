Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Poland's Kaczynski in quarantine after contact with COVID - PAP

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has to go into quarantine after coming into contact with a person infected with the novel coronavirus, the state PAP news agency said on Monday.

PAP quoted PiS spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel saying Kaczynski, who is seen as Poland’s chief decision-maker, was feeling well and would work from home.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Justyna Pawlak

