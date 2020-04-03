Poland's national airline LOT will need state aid - minister

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Polish national airline LOT is working on a rescue plan and will likely need state aid as air traffic has been suspended due to coronavirus, Jacek Sasin, Minister of State Assets said on Friday.

“I am constantly in touch with LOT chief executive, who is working on a rescue plan as the air traffic could be completely suspended for the next few months... LOT won’t manage without state aid,” Sasin told private television broadcaster TVN24.